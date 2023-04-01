EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
On 6 March 2023, the Group signed a €100 million unsecured term loan with MUFG with a five-year maturity. In keeping with CPIPG's commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity of our property portfolio by 32.4% through 2030 versus the 2019 baseline, the loan's margin will step up or step down on an annual basis from 2023 onwards.
On 31 March 2023, the Group signed a £35 million five-year secured loan with Rothschild & Co. against a portion
CPIPG remains in active discussion with banks about secured loans in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the UK and other geographies.
In January 2023, our subsidiary S IMMO sold a commercial park near Munich. In March 2023, S IMMO sold a large residential portfolio in Berlin. In March 2023, IMMOFINANZ sold an office property in Vienna.
On 24 February 2023, CPIPG announced that the Group had received a rating of BBB (on a scale of AAA - CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, an improvement from the previous rating of BB. Key drivers for the higher rating were the larger share of certified green buildings, green leases, and enhanced corporate governance.
Net rental income
Net rental income increased by €269.0 million (74.1%) to €631.8 million in 2022 primarily due to the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO (€191.8 million and €58.2 million, respectively).
Net hotel income
In 2022, net hotel income improved to €45.6 million, an increase of €31.8 million (230%) due to the recovery of travel demand across Europe.
Net valuation gain
In 2022, the net valuation loss of €88.8 million, primarily due to the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO generated losses of €111.8 million and €107.4 million, respectively. On the other hand, valuation gains were generated mainly by the Czech residential portfolio (€107.0 million)
Other operating income
In 2022, the Group realized other operating income of €331.8 million. Of the amount, bargain purchase related to acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO was €189.3 million and €129.1 million, respectively.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €112.9 million to €210.2 million in 2022 due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ (€64.4 million) and S IMMO (€15.9 million) and overall increase of bank loans and bonds issued.
Other net financial result
The other net financial result reflects primarily a change in fair value on derivative instruments (€163.1 million).
Total assets
Total assets increased by €9,152.2 million (64.7%) to €23,521.2 million at 31 December 2022 compared to 31 December 2021. The increase was driven primarily by investment property acquisitions, development costs and other additions (€8,669.6 million) and increase of cash and cash equivalents due to IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO (€660.3 million).
Total liabilities
Total liabilities increased by €7,583.8 million (113.6%) to €14,258.2 million at 31 December 2022 compared to 31 December 2021, largely due to incremental debt issuance (€2,215.7 million) and IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO acquisitions (€2,246.0 million and €988.1 million, respectively).
EQUITY AND EPRA NRV
Total equity increased by €1,568.3 million to €9,262.9 million as at 31 December 2022. The movements of equity components were mainly as follows:
EPRA NRV was €8,005 million as at 31 December 2022, representing increase of 13.7% compared to 31 December 2021. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves).
http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en
2022 audited management report
