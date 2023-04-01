The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: How Mastercard Is Advancing Inclusive Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Everyone in the world deserves to be engaged in the formal financial system.

At the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, we work every day to forge innovative partnerships, uncover actionable insights and data, and marshal Mastercard's built-in assets to advance financial inclusion across the globe. It's our strategic vision and honing instinct-help as many people as possible benefit from engaging in the digital economy.

In this podcast on Bloomberg Businessweek Radio, Center President Shamina Singh speaks about the "urgency of now" when it comes to moving from silos to solutions.

In collaboration with the Aspen Institute, we'll be digging deeper on financial inclusion-and lots more-at the Global Inclusive Growth Summit on April 13.

For a sneak peek, listen to the full podcast and register now for the Summit!

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company.

