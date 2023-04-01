Anzeige
GTChair Launches New Products at CIFF Guangzhou, Drawing Inspirations from Space to Design the Right Chair for the Future

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Gaotian Industrial and Trade Co., Ltd. ("GTChair") is launching the new Roc-Pro series, the world's first ergonomic chair to use Continental's functional skai® Tundra artificial leather, as well as showcasing several of its flagship product series, at the 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou") which is being held from March 28 to 31 in Guangzhou. GTChair is exhibiting at booth S19.2B11 in the Canton Fair Complex.