Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in March 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) For the period 1 March to 31 March, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 1,150 tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 1,300 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 1,350 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
investors@renewcell.com
+46 705 903 204

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in March 2023

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747164/Renewcells-Production-Development-in-March-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
