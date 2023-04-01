Anzeige
Samstag, 01.04.2023
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
08:01 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,050
+4,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.04.2023 | 16:25
271 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds 01-Apr-2023 / 14:52 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Authorization for the issuance of Mortgage-Covered Bonds

DATE: April 01, 2023

On its meeting held on March 30, 2023, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary actions with regard to mortgage covered bond ("MCB") issuance transaction, in one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 234269 
EQS News ID:  1598901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2023 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
