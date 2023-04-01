BITmarkets Supporting Crypto Transparency on Trade Events in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / BITmarkets, one of the most distinctive crypto exchanges, accompanies its dynamic growth by active participation in major events of the crypto community. In the Gulf region, BITmarkets has been recently awarded the Best Crypto Exchange and Best Crypto Academy at the Fintech & Crypto Summit 2023 in Bahrain, while in March the crypto exchange has won the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange prize at the Crypto Expo in Dubai.

"Though both events were a tremendous success for BITmarkets, the major conclusion is responsibility. Not only towards the clients and other business partners, but generally to the community. That is why we develop our crypto academy and, also, participate in events, just like these in the Gulf region, to share our experience and views on the rapidly evolving phenomenon of crypto and blockchain," commented Peter Sumer, COO of BITmarkets, the achievements of the crypto exchange.

BITmarkets prides itself on bringing a new approach to crypto exchange for retail and corporate clients, claiming it opens up the existing cryptocurrency markets for everyone and everywhere. The exchange aims for mass adoption of crypto by making it simple, secure, and trustworthy.

BITmarkets is a crypto exchange, which operates in more than 20 countries and offers 24/7 support in local languages. Besides spot trading, clients are enabled to unique futures options with 100+ cryptocurrencies. For more information see https://bitmarkets.com/en

BITmarkets Spot Trading Services are provided to you by UAB BITmarkets, which is an authorized virtual currency exchange and depository virtual currency wallet operator in Lithuania operating under the licence no: 306062346, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service and acting under the trademark BITmarkets.

Ali Daylami, Head of Data Analytics at BITmarkets

PR Contact

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: BITmarkets

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746936/BITmarkets-Supporting-Crypto-Transparency-on-Trade-Events-in-the-Gulf