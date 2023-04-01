Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2023) - Content Marketing Media has announced its hyper-local multimedia marketing service, designed to improve engagement and visibility for brands in Phoenix. The new Content Marketing Media announcement comes following the latest SEMrush research that shows 69% of businesses plan to increase their content marketing budgets this year. Experts explain that content quality and frequent publication are central to success in the digital space.

Following the latest move, small businesses throughout Phoenix can now outsource content ideation, creation, and marketing to the professional team at Content Marketing Media.

The agency offers 100% 'done-for-you' content marketing, which aims to generate increased online visibility on Google for businesses without the need for social media posts or traditional advertising.

The service includes multimedia asset creation such as slideshows, videos, podcasts, and blog content. This content is then published on high-authority sites, which helps to improve the authority and Google ranking of the business.

Content Marketing Media leverages these platforms to pass on credibility to clients, allowing SMBs to compete with larger rivals but lack the marketing budget to do so.

The agency explains that hyper-local content is an important part of the growth strategy because it offers more precisely targeted advertisement - increasing relevance and generating more qualified leads.

As part of the DFY solution, the agency provides a snapshot report with ongoing insight and analytics, allowing businesses to track and measure the success of each campaign. Over time, the report shows the growth in online visibility - with the overall goal of achieving omnipresence across channels.

The service also includes a marketing-focused bot called Content Genius, which uses ChatGPT and allows businesses to create content through a human-like conversation experience.

Content Marketing Media CEO Josh Whitfield states: "We've designed an all-in-one solution to increase your brand visibility, help you gain a competitive edge, and save you valuable time. Our comprehensive package includes a snapshot report and a hyper-local ad campaign tailored to your business's needs."

