Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4135/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 13 we saw a fine comeback week for ATX TR, which gained 6,43 percent. This turns the year to date performance from minus 3 percent last week to plus 3 percent now at the end of the first quarter 2023. Immofinanz shares went nearly 20 percent up. News came from Agrana, Austriacard, Pierer Mobility, Kontron, FACC, Porr, Immofinanz, Wienerberger, S Immo and ams Osram, spoken by the absolutely smart ...

