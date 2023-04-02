Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 13 with Immofinanz on top brought a 6 percent comeback for ATX TR and a fine ending for Q1Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 13 we saw a fine comeback week for ATX TR, which gained 6,43 percent. This turns the year to date performance from minus 3 percent last week to plus 3 percent now at the end of the first quarter 2023. Immofinanz shares went nearly 20 percent up. News came ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...