Otr Elkalam: 16 Contestants from 13 Countries Qualify for the Semi-Finals in the Largest Religious Competition in the World Held in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otr Elkalam show, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, witnessed the completion of the list of the semi-finalists in the international Quran and adhan competition. In the Quran track, Moroccan Abdullah Al-Daghri qualified, and in the Adhan track, Emirati contestant Hamid Al-Raisi qualified. The total number of semi-finalists is 16 contestants from 13 countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Britain, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Niger, Germany, and Spain.