Interest rates and inflation have remained at a high level for several months. Due to the constant loss of purchasing power, wage and salary payments will likely have to be increased more than employers would like following various strikes. This could set in motion a wage-price spiral leading to further price indicator increases. Precious metals are a classic hedge against monetary devaluations, as they have been for 100 years. It should only be a matter of time before gold and silver can rise to new record highs. We see the current timing as an excellent entry point into the precious metals. Tocvan Ventures is making great strides in Mexico, and the share price is finally showing muscle.

