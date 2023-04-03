Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
12.639% Performance! Kann diese Aktie in die großen Fußstapfen treten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Tradegate
03.04.23
08:05 Uhr
108,65 Euro
-0,30
-0,28 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,55109,2008:13
108,75108,9508:13
PR Newswire
03.04.2023 | 07:18
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal DSM: DSM completes sale of Engineering Materials business

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces the completion of the sale of its Engineering Materials business to Advent International and LANXESS for an Enterprise Value of €3.85 billion. The agreement was initially announced on 31 May 2022.

DSM Logo.

The transaction covers all of DSM's Engineering Materials activities and marks the conclusion of DSM's divestment of its Materials businesses in order to focus on Health and Nutrition. DSM anticipates a book profit on the sale of Engineering Materials of around €2.7 billion. DSM will receive approximately €3.5 billion net in cash.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-completes-sale-of-engineering-materials-business-301787973.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.