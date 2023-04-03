Storage specialist Fluence has launched Ultrastack, a battery energy storage system (BESS) for storage-as-transmission assets (SATA). It is designed to help network owners and operators to manage renewables curtailment, increase the use of power lines, and limit congestion.As pressure grows on transmission system operators (TSOs) to accommodate a rising share of renewables on grids, SATA - a relatively new and not widely known BESS application - could prove its worth by providing them with new types of flexibility. Unlike "regular" big batteries, SATA projects are operated to mimic transmission ...

