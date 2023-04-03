MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB):
WHO:
MariaDB® plc (NYSE: MRDB) is a cloud database company whose software is the heartbeat of critical applications that people rely on every day.
WHERE WHEN:
Visit MariaDB's booth at each AWS Summit to see MariaDB SkySQL in action:
WHAT:
Join us at four out of the six cities where the AWS Global Summits will be held to experience the benefits, scale and unstoppable performance of SkySQL on AWS. Stop by MariaDB's booths for:
Learn more about the new SkySQL release including features such as:
WHY:
MariaDB collaborated with AWS to bring SkySQL, MariaDB's second generation cloud database, to its customers. At the AWS Global Summits, MariaDB will demonstrate how in a few clicks customers can experience the unstoppable performance of MariaDB SkySQL on AWS.
MariaDB SkySQL is a second generation cloud database service that provides fully managed databases including its flagship distributed SQL product MariaDB Xpand for maximum resilience and scalability.
START TODAY:
Discover MariaDB SkySQL on AWS and experience distributed SQL scale and availability, autoscaling, serverless analytics and more.
Sign up for SkySQL and receive $500 in credits, nearly 3,800 hours of free trial time or get SkySQL in the AWS Marketplace here.
