Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD) global brand and the Premier League have teamed up to bring footballers and stars of music together in a new content series, Behind The Game, which launches for fans around the world on Wednesday 12 April.

The new show is part of the extended partnership between global Budweiser and the Premier League, who have co-developed the authentic and engaging entertainment series. Behind The Game gives fans a unique insight into the icons of their favorite sport and music, with guests sharing stories of their unknown passions.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright hosts the show, in which guests partake in Budweiser bar games while discussing their careers and off-pitch interests, as well as the challenges and triumphs they have faced along the way.

"I'm so excited for you all to see this show. It's been a privilege to get to know these talented footballers and musicians," said Ian Wright. "When you've faced the same pressures, criticism, joys and moments of self-doubt as a person, and you find common ground in your experiences, you can get a lot from a conversation. Some of their bar game skills need some work, though!"

"The Premier League is a world-class football league; our partnership allows us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe. We are thrilled to extend our partnership in a meaningful way that goes beyond traditional sponsorship," said Todd Allen, Global Budweiser Vice President. "This new series builds on our deep experience producing original content that connect our brand with culture, and we are excited to be at the forefront of sharing these stories."

Premier League Chief Commercial Officer Will Brass said: "We are delighted to be working with Budweiser to deliver a new show to fans around the world, bringing footballers and musical icons together to share stories and talk about how they made it to where they are today.

"There is so much crossover between the worlds of football and music and we are excited to show the stars of these films in a different light, with the conversations brought together perfectly by Ian Wright."

How to watch

Following the premier of each episode fans can watch the full series on the Premier League YouTube channel starting 12 April. Additionally, the show is also being made available to the League's international licensees. Fans can also access Budweiser-exclusive content on the brand's social channels. Details on the players and personalities featured can be found here.

Production details

Developed and produced by COPA90 studios in collaboration with Premier League Productions

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 880 million homes in 188 countries.

About AB InBev and Budweiser

AB InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe and Michelob ULTRA; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley mallet and a blend of premium hop varieties, Budweiser is an icon of optimism and celebration which is enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world and is committed to brewing every Budweiser with 100% renewable electricity.

