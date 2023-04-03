Anzeige
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2023 | 10:38
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

From 29 March 2023 to 30 March 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 70,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 124.26p per share.

From 29 March 2023 to 30 March 2023, Mr. Dacomb acquired 15,937 Shares at an average approximate price of 122.14p per share.

On 30 March 2023, Mr. Flynn acquired 33,944 Shares at a price of 127.00p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)1, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameMarc Bishop Lafleche
Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameEcora Resources PLC
LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
124.44p20,000
126.20p10,000
127.00p20,000
124.60p10,000
116.20p10,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

70,000

124.26p

Date of the transaction29 March 2023 and 30 March 2023
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameGraeme Dacomb
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameEcora Resources PLC
LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
120.00p8,000
127.36p1,000
124.00p5,000
124.00p937
123.00p1,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

15,937

122.14p

Date of the transaction29 March 2023 and 30 March 2023
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameKevin Flynn
Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NameEcora Resources PLC
LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
127.00p33,944

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

33,944

127.00p

Date of the transaction30 March 2023
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

1This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747226/Ecora-Resources-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.