Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Dacomb, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

From 29 March 2023 to 30 March 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 70,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 124.26p per share.

From 29 March 2023 to 30 March 2023, Mr. Dacomb acquired 15,937 Shares at an average approximate price of 122.14p per share.

On 30 March 2023, Mr. Flynn acquired 33,944 Shares at a price of 127.00p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)1, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Marc Bishop Lafleche Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 124.44p 20,000 126.20p 10,000 127.00p 20,000 124.60p 10,000 116.20p 10,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

70,000 124.26p Date of the transaction 29 March 2023 and 30 March 2023 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Graeme Dacomb Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 120.00p 8,000 127.36p 1,000 124.00p 5,000 124.00p 937 123.00p 1,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

15,937 122.14p Date of the transaction 29 March 2023 and 30 March 2023 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Kevin Flynn Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Ecora Resources PLC LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 127.00p 33,944 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price

33,944 127.00p Date of the transaction 30 March 2023 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

1This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

