Priority Software: Medatech UK, a leading priority ERP partner in England, has won the Silver Vendor Award from Lumenia, a leading UK ERP and Digital consulting firm at the annual ERP HEADtoHEAD event

MILTON KEYNES, England, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenia, a leading ERP consulting firm based in Ireland and the UK, specialising in business transformation through implementing Enterprise Resource Planning and related enterprise software applications, held its annual ERP HEADtoHEAD event in Milton Keynes on March 8th -9th, 2023. Lumenia offered the participants a unique opportunity to watch leading ERP solutions compete against each other.

During the face-to-face event, 12 ERP software solutions, including SAP, Microsoft, Netsuite, Sage, Unit 4 and IFS, competed for the title of Best Vendor Demonstration 2023, addressing Production management aspects, financial administration abilities, project management features, and more, demonstrating their unique capabilities.

As part of the event, Phil Nicholls - Managing Director, and Iain Walsh - Sales Manager, at Medatech UK presented an outstanding Priority ERP Software demonstration showcasing the advanced features and capabilities of the finance and production modules, from Planning, Scheduling Production Orders, and Costing, to Quotations and Purchasing Approval Process Management and Financial Cash Flow Forecasting and Reporting.

During the event, Duncan Rodgers, ERP & Projects Specialist at SMI group, a Priority ERP customer, participated in a panel discussion on 'Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes' and shared his invaluable insights on the Priority ERP implementation.

Medatech UK received the Silver Award for Best Vendor Demonstration after attendees at the Priority ERP software demonstration were provided with detailed answers to their questions about Production workflows, process automation, financial management, and system customization and scalability.

This event marks the second consecutive year Priority ERP is positioned among the top three demonstrations, which corroborates the market's shift towards composable Business management software that delivers optimal Return on Investment, offers advanced flexibility features, and drives an advanced customer-focused approach.

"Priority is one of the compelling ERP solutions demonstrated at the recent ERP HEADtoHEAD event. Medatech UK presented an excellent Priority ERP demonstration at the event, where we had many potential buyers of enterprise ERP solutions. ERP is a core platform for most companies and a foundation for many digital transformation initiatives." Commented Ian O'Toole, Consulting Manager at Lumenia Consulting.

"With the rapidly expanding Cloud ERP environment in the UK, we are proud of this honour. Priority delivers a solid, scalable platform along with cutting-edge capabilities that push organisations to boost overall performance and spur corporate growth, using a unique, flexible approach that enables customers to streamline their operations quickly.", commented Meir Gabay, Director at Medatech UK.

Medatech UK is a software development and integration company that sells, develops, and supports Priority ERP across the UK. Backed by more than 20 years of experience delivering multi-industry, large-scale IT projects across multiple industries and developing custom Business Management software solutions, Medatech provides thousands of customers with cutting-edge ERP software implementation, training & support.

Priority is a leading provider of scalable, agile, and open cloud-based business management solutions for a wide range of industries and organisations, from global enterprises to small and growing businesses. Recognised by top industry experts and analysts for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organisations to increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new opportunities, and outpace the competition. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium, and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority empowers thousands of customers in 40 countries with smart and intuitive business management platforms that drive accelerated organisational growth.

