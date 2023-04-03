London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Insurance is constantly evolving, and The Future of Insurance USA 2023 is no different! The Reuters Events team have been working hard to curate a carrier-driven agenda to tackle the most crucial challenges the insurance industry is facing - from managing the profitability crunch and talent crisis to dealing with sky-high customer expectations and evolving climate risk. With initial sessions being confirmed, we're pleased to share a preview of our industry-defining agenda.
Here's a sneak peek of our confirmed sessions and keynotes:
- Keynote Fireside Chat: Overcome Constant Change with the Power of Technology (President & CEO & EVP Chief Information Officer, Erie Insurance)
- Panel: Future-Proof Insurance in the Face of Global Change (President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation; Chief Operating Officer, Munich Re Specialty Insurance; Chief Strategy & Information Officer, FM Global; CFO, SCOR Reinsurance Company (NY) & VP of Innovation, State Farm®)
- Panel: Achieve Profitable Growth in Today's Challenging Market (President & CEO, Hippo & CEO & Co-Founder, Mile Auto & Porsche Auto Insurance)
- Keynote: Innovation, Where & When It Matters (CEO Zurich Global Ventures, Zurich Insurance Group)
- Panel: Modernize the Perception of Insurance (President & CEO, Guardian; SVP, Corporate Development, Nationwide; Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel; & SVP, Head of Innovation, Americas, AXA XL)
- Presentation: The Digital Future of a Disrupted Industry (Head of Digital International Businesses, Prudential Financial, Inc.)
- Presentation: Combat Increasing Cyber Risk (SVP Underwriting, Cyber & Tech, Tokio Marine HCC - Cyber & Professional Lines Group)
- Panel: The Next Generation of Insurtech (VP of Insurance, Coterie Insurance & President, BOXX Insurance)
- Presentation: A New Age of Carrier-Agent Partnerships (VP Strategic Innovation & VP Policyholder Experience, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies)
