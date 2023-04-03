DXC Technology Company: Portuguese Insurer Fidelidade Transforms Customer Experience with DXC Technology

New data management solution manages almost one billion data records and provides more personalized service for over two million customers

LISBON, Portugal, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelidade, a leading Portuguese provider of life and non-life insurance, has partnered with DXC Technology to successfully implement a new Customer Data Hub to manage almost one billion records and enable more personalized services for Fidelidade's 2.3 million customers.





Fidelidade has 100-year history in the Portuguese insurance market, providing policies across a variety of industries including automotive and health.

To provide an improved digital experience for its customers, Fidelidade has implemented a new Customer Data Hub. By moving 980 million customer records to a centralized database running on Qlik Replicate Technology and the Mongo Database, Fidelidade now has rapid access to real-time information, enabling it respond to customer requests faster, and become more agile in the market.

Processing up to 250,000 daily interactions from 1.2 million mobile users of Fidelidade's app and website, DXC has also implemented data analytics to enhance and personalize policy choices for customers.

"Our new Customer Data Hub has improved experiences for our customers, intermediaries and employees," said António Dias, Enterprise Architect at Fidelidade. "As we extend our customer base across different countries and regions, it is important we have the right technology in place to manage our business effectively."

"The insurance industry is going through massive transformation, rapidly adopting digital technologies to make it more agile and customer centric. As a leading global provider of solutions for the insurance industry, DXC has an important role to play. We're delighted to be partnering with such an important player in the Portuguese insurance market on their digital journey," added Manuel Maria Correia, General Manager, DXC Technology, Portugal.

With more than 40 years of innovation in the insurance industry, DXC is one of the world's leading insurance software and business technology services providers. Along with an ecosystem of partners, it is helping to digitalize some of the biggest players in the market, including the London Insurance Market.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Fidelidade

Since 1808, Fidelidade has protected the future of families, companies, and of Portugal itself. As market leader in the life and non-life segments, the insurance company brings its sheer size, solidity and credibility to join with innovation, as one of the company's core values. Its strategy is based on the development of innovative products, which could make the difference in people's lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046193/DXC_Technology_Company_Portuguese_Insurer_Fidelidade_Transforms.jpg

Carlota Guedes Figueiredo, DXC Technology, c.guedesfigueiredo@dxc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portuguese-insurer-fidelidade-transforms-customer-experience-with-dxc-technology-301788125.html