WKN: A2N6WD ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,575 Euro
+0,015
+2,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5750,65013:08
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Block Listing Six Monthly Return 03-Apr-2023 / 11:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 

Name of applicant:                      Funding Circle Holdings plc 
                               1. Funding Circle Holdings Limited EMI Option 
                                 Scheme 
                               2. Option agreements in place with certain 
Name of scheme:                         current and former contractors and advisors of the 
                                 Funding Circle Group 
                               3. Replacement option agreements entered into 
                                 as part of the Zencap acquisition 
Period of return:               From:     2 October 2022       To:  1 April 2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from     1. 5,724,685 
previous return:                       2. 205,691 
                               3. 16,631 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been    1. 0 
increased since the date of the last return (if any increase 2. 0 
has been applied for):                    3. 0 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s)  1. 0 
during period (see LR3.5.7G):                 2. 0 
                               3. 0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at  1. 5,724,685 
end of period:                        2. 205,691 
                               3. 16,631 
Name of applicant:                                  Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Name of scheme:                                    Funding Circle Holdings 2018 
                                           Long-Term Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                         From:        2 October 2022 To: 1 April 2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        3,385,369 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  0 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    0 
LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      3,385,369 
Name of applicant:                                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Name of scheme:                                     Funding Circle Holdings plc 
                                             Share Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                          From:        2 October 2022 To: 1 April 
                                                      2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:          1,123,549 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the 0 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see      0 
LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:        1,123,549

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234561 
EQS News ID:  1599719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.