Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi® publishes Annual and sustainability report for 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the header of 'Inspired by caring, powered by science', Sobi® today published its Annual and sustainability report for 2022 with several improvements and new features.

The integrated report includes the audited Annual report and the Sustainability report which is Sobi's statutory sustainability report in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and based on GRI Standards 2021. The Sustainability report also includes Sobi's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures report and the new EU taxonomy disclosures.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: 46 8 697 20 00
www.sobi.com

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 3 April 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

Head of Communication and Investor Relations

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3744974/1959409.pdf

Sobi 2022 Annual and Sustainibility Report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2022-301788211.html

