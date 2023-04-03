Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Reports Novel Cannabinoid Delivery Platform Patent Application

The application pertains to the development of a novel platform for loading Cannabinoids on Exosomes

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company specializing in cannabis-based therapeutics, today announced the filing of a joint application with Ramot at Tel Aviv University Ltd. ("Ramot") to the World Intellectual Property Organization. The application pertains to the development of a novel platform for loading Cannabinoids on Exosomes.

The collaboration between Innocan and Ramot (Tel Aviv University's technology transfer company), is aimed at creating a drug delivery platform that maximizes the activity of loaded Cannabinoids. The new international patent application resulting from this joint effort is expected to expand the intellectual property space for cannabis-based products, opening exciting breakthrough opportunities.

"Ramot is excited about the fruitful collaboration with Innocan and believes that the new drug delivery platform that maximizes the activity of charged cannabinoids will lead to new breakthroughs in the field of drug delivery platforms", said Keren Primor Cohen, Ramot's CEO.

Commenting on this development, Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma Corporation, said, "We are delighted to announce this joint application with Ramot at Tel Aviv University. This is an important milestone for us, and it reflects the strength of our collaboration and the potential of our partnership. We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to patients and look forward to the outcomes of this exciting project."

Innocan's portfolio of targeted healing products continues to expand, positioning the company as a leader in the field of cannabis-based therapeutics. With this new application, the company is well-positioned to unlock even greater potential for patients in need of effective treatment for chronic conditions.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

For further information, please contact:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+15162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investment Relation- Germany

+46-69-1532-5857

e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding research and development, collaborations, the filing of potential applications with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, the potential achievement of future regulatory milestones, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046271/Innocan_Pharma_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innocan-reports-novel-cannabinoid-delivery-platform-patent-application-301788223.html