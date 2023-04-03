Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $270,000 to Charities Nominated by Employee Resource Groups

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a total of $270,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations (NPOs) that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The recipient NPOs were nominated by Baker Hughes global employee resource groups (ERGs), who have joined together based on shared interests, characteristics or life experiences.

Baker Hughes believes unique ideas and perspectives fuel innovation and our differences make us stronger. ERGs provide a sense of connection with members being active volunteers in their communities. These groups have built strong partnerships with many nonprofits across the globe to drive social change for some of the world's toughest challenges including education, opportunity and equality.

Below are some of the charities awarded grants to drive impact in their communities:

MySkills Foundation - nominated by the Asian Pacific American Forum ERG to support STEM learning for at-risk youth in Malaysia.

Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas - nominated by the Black Employee Network to fund entrepreneurship and workforce readiness educational initiatives in Houston.

Easter Seals Greater Houston - nominated by the Enabled ERG to support people with disabilities and their families in Houston.

Un TECHO Para Mi País - nominated by the LatinX ERG to provide housing and sanitation solutions for families in Mexico and Latin America.

- nominated by the LatinX ERG to provide housing and sanitation solutions for families in Mexico and Latin America. The Trevor Project - nominated by the Pride@Work ERG to expand LGBTQ crisis counseling and community awareness around suicide prevention across the United States and beyond.

Folds of Honor Foundation - nominated by the Veterans ERG to provide educational scholarships to the families of United States armed forces members who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty.

GiGi's Playhouse - nominated by the Woman's Network ERG to support therapeutic, educational and career-training programs for individuals with Down Syndrome across the United States and Mexico.

"Giving our employees a voice is critical and drives change by elevating the conversation, creating awareness, and engaging with the communities where we conduct business," said Baker Hughes Chief Culture and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Nicole Durham. "We strive to be an inclusive workplace where employees know their voices are heard."

This is the second consecutive year that the Baker Hughes Foundation has issued grants to charities nominated by ERGs. These grants support the Foundation's mission to promote education, opportunity, diversity, equity and inclusion. This donation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

###

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Photo Credit: Baker Hughes

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Hughes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747256/Baker-Hughes-Foundation-Contributes-270000-to-Charities-Nominated-by-Employee-Resource-Groups