Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.: Perspective Therapeutics Expands Management Team And Names Andrew Bright as Executive Vice-President of Brachytherapy

RICHLAND, WA & CORALVILLE, IA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options for multiple cancers, expands management team and names Andrew Bright as Executive Vice-President of Brachytherapy. The appointment advances Perspective Therapeutics' aspirations as a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of Cesium-131 brachytherapy radioisotope seeds. Brachytherapy seeds have been designed to treat a variety of cancers including prostate, head & neck, lung and brain.

Thijs Spoor, Perspective Therapeutics' CEO commented on the appointment: "We are delighted to have a senior leader of Andrew Bright's caliber helm Perspective Therapeutics' commercial brachytherapy business. The greater brachytherapy team and sales force equally share in my enthusiasm and look forward to mobilizing the commercial arm to new heights under his leadership. As a brachytherapy industry veteran, pioneer and advocate, we have no doubt Andrew will be able to move the needle in order to promote our catalog of Cesium-131 products which currently serve as a highly customized and effective treatment for the rapid recovery of patients in the fight against prostate cancer and other cancers throughout the body."

Mr. Bright brings to this role over 30 years in leadership roles within the medical device industry, including over 20 years in brachytherapy. Mr. Bright was part of the commercial enterprise responsible for initial widespread adoption and growth of brachytherapy in the 1990's and was involved in the development and introduction of some of the most successful and clinically relevant products in the industry. Additionally he has extensive US, European, South American and Pacific Rim experience. He also has prior commercial experience, launching therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in both Europe and North America.

"Perspective Therapeutics' brachytherapy team is second to none and I'm excited to be part of a group dedicated to bringing the benefits of Cesium-131 therapy to as many patients and physicians as possible," said Mr. Bright. "I've long believed brachytherapy is an underutilized option for treating a variety of cancers; one that delivers precisely targeted therapy from the inside, with minimal side effects and unsurpassed cancer cure rates."

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-a-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.'s (the "Company") future expectations, beliefs, intentions, and strategies regarding the future, and all other statements in this news release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing the Company of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as whether the results of studies of using Cesium-131 in conjunction with immunotherapy combinations are conducted on the anticipated timelines or are successful; whether the Company's anticipated product pipeline is achieved; whether the anticipated benefits of the Company's therapies are realized; training and use of the Company's products; market acceptance and recognition of the Company's products; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights; whether ongoing patient results are favorable and in line with the conclusions of clinical studies and initial patient results; successful completion of future research and development activities; whether we, our distributors, and our customers will successfully obtain and maintain all required regulatory approvals and licenses to market, sell, and use our products in their various forms; the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for animal trials, human trials, clinical studies, Phase I and II approvals and 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's results of operations or financial condition, please review the definitive Proxy Statement filed on November 7, 2022, and our Form 10-K filed on September 28, 2022, with the SEC.