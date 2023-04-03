HEICO Corporation: HEICO Subsidiary Enters Into an Exclusive License and Acquires Key Related Assets for Emergency Locator Product Line

Asset Purchase and Exclusive License for Dukane Seacom subsidiary cements leadership position

SARASOTA, FL and HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI and HEI.A) today announced that its Dukane Seacom subsidiary entered into an exclusive license and acquired key assets for the Aircraft Emergency Locator Transmitter ("ELT") product line from Honeywell International ("Honeywell"). The transaction was structured as an exclusive perpetual license and asset purchase. Dukane Seacom is part of HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group. Transaction terms and financial details were not disclosed.

HEICO stated that it expects the license and asset acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the year following closing.

Honeywell has been the commercial aviation industry's leading ELT supplier, with more than 40 years of experience and over 40,000 units delivered. The RESCU 406 ELT family which was subject to the transactions is utilized on nearly all air transport commercial aircraft models, in addition to numerous business, commuter and rotary wing aircraft.

ELTs provide critical emergency transmission signals in the event of aircraft impact on land or water to enable first responders to locate the aircraft. The devices meet stringent performance and regulatory standards and are mandated for use onboard commercial transport category aircraft, as well as certain military aircraft.

The transaction provides Dukane Seacom with all rights to produce, sell and repair both fixed and portable Honeywell ELTs, as well as various support equipment. Prior to the transaction, Dukane Seacom and Honeywell had been longstanding technology and manufacturing partners for ELT products. Dukane Seacom is now solely responsible for the activities formerly performed by Honeywell and will conduct its engineering, production and customer support functions from Dukane Seacom's Sarasota, FL facility.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO's Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of its Electronic Technologies Group, and Anish V. Patel, President of Dukane Seacom, remarked, "This purchase deepens Dukane Seacom's long-term commitment to emergency location and further affirms our leadership position in this high performance market."

Sarasota, FL-based Dukane Seacom Inc. is the world's leading supplier of emergency locator devices for the aviation and marine markets. Dukane Seacom beacons are installed on the global commercial and business jet aircraft fleets, military fixed and rotary wing aircraft, as well as maritime and specialty underwater applications. For more information please visit: www.dukaneseacom.com.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

