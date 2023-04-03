Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC PINK: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering innovative mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce the attainment of key milestones for the month of March and Q1 2023.

Playgon's player activity continues to significantly scale at our live dealer tables since our last update. The month of March was a record breaking month in wagering of $145,000,000 which betters our previous best month by 30%. Our daily wagering average for the month was another new record for Playgon increasing to $4,600,000, a 31% increase over our previous best daily wagering average for a month.

Our quarterly wagering turnover increased from $275,000,000 in Q4 2022 to $334,000,000 in Q1 2023, representing a 21% increase. Our average daily wagering turnover increased from $3,000,000 in Q4 2022 to $3,700,000 in Q1 2023 representing a 23% increase.

"These results are again record-breaking numbers for the Company led by our best month since we went live. Not only was the Q1 up by 23% quarter over quarter but March shattered our best previous month wagering activity by an impressive 30%. Our integration pipeline is strong, we continue to on-board customers, and our business is scaling. This is an exciting time for Playgon, we look forward to announcing entry into new markets and new partnerships very soon." commented Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

