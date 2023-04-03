Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company" or "Yatra"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, announced today that with a view to accelerate its corporate sales growth, it has appointed Tarun Kumar Bhakri to the position of Vice President - Corporate Sales. Mr. Bhakri is a seasoned and respected sales executive with close to 30 years of work experience in the travel domain, in sales leadership and client management roles.

In his last role prior to joining Yatra, Mr. Bhakri served as Director Commercial India for American Express Global Business travel (GBT) with responsibilities for leading sales and client management in the country. Prior to that he has held several leadership roles such as Director Sales at CWT, a global leader in corporate travel management, National Head Sales and Key Account Management at FCM Travel Solutions, and VP Sales and Business Management at Uniglobe ATB.

"I am pleased to welcome Tarun to the Yatra team," said Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Tarun brings a wealth of experience in Corporate Sales having held sales leadership roles at some of the largest global corporate travel services providers and will be a valuable contributor in leading our Corporate Sales function as we continue to extend our leadership in this rapidly growing segment in India."

Mr. Bhakri will lead the Company's Corporate Sales function and will report directly to Corporate COO Sabina Chopra.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 corporate customers and it is one of India's leading online travel companies, operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

