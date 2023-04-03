Trane Technologies: Parkway Schools and Trane Accelerate Decarbonization with Comprehensive Energy Upgrades, Save Taxpayers $1.1 Million

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, and Parkway School District, one of the largest school districts in Missouri, announced that the district has achieved a total energy savings of more than $1.1 million in the four years following comprehensive energy and infrastructure upgrades. This is 10% higher than the initial savings guaranteed by Trane.

Following the upgrades, the district is using less electricity and natural gas, resulting in a 26% reduction in energy usage annually. The project also reduced the district's carbon emissions by more than 9,000 metric tons, the equivalent of nearly 23 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

These gains are the result of a long-standing relationship between Trane and Parkway School District. Over the past 18 years, they have collaborated on many energy efficiency projects across the district including LED lighting, roofing insulation, and heating and cooling plant infrastructure upgrades in support of the school district's long-held commitment to sustainable technologies.

"Our district motto is 'Higher Expectations. Brighter Futures,' and what we have achieved working with Trane is an excellent example of what that can mean," said Patty Bedborough, Chief Financial Officer, Parkway School District. "Through our collaboration, we have surpassed our already-high expectations for energy efficiency. Not only does this support our ongoing commitment to sustainability, it allows us to prioritize more dollars toward student education."

Most recently, the district worked with Trane to install an on-campus geothermal energy plant at Parkway South High School, the district's largest school and most significant energy consumer, when one of two chillers in its aging chiller plant became non-functional. The energy upgrade, completed in 2021, was the first of its kind in the Greater St. Louis area and reduced the school's carbon footprint, while increasing energy efficiency, preserving campus aesthetics and minimizing architectural and acoustical impacts.

"It is a privilege to work with Parkway School District, a recognized sustainability leader in the education space," said Jennifer Geen, senior account manager, Complex Solutions, Trane. "We are proud to support the district's measures to implement highly-efficient solutions that help create a better indoor environment for students and staff alike while reducing the district's energy use, carbon emissions and costs, all of which will benefit the community for years to come."

Trane's work with Parkway School District supports Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including its Gigaton Challenge which aims to reduce one gigaton - or, a billion metric tons - of customers' carbon emissions by 2030.

About Parkway School District

The Parkway School District is one of the premier school districts in the Midwest and St. Louis region. Parkway's 29 schools and Early Childhood Center are renowned for their achievements, with 17 Blue Ribbon Awards for Excellence in Education from the U.S. Department of Education and 19 Gold Star Awards from the State of Missouri. All four traditional Parkway high schools are consistently named among the country's Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report. While each school is unique, collectively they make up one of the highest-performing school districts in the country.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

