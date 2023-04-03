America's Charities: World Health Day 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / America's Charities

World Health Day takes place on April 7th each year, marking the anniversary of when the World Health Organization (WHO) was founded. WHO selects a different theme each year, focusing on one of the topics from their 6-point agenda and highlighting a priority area of concern.

1. Health and Development: advocate for greater recognition of the bidirectional links between poverty and poor health, and strengthen intersectoral work to address health risks and socio-economic determinants

2. Health and Security: taking steps to reduce health risks from outbreaks of new, existing and mutating diseases, and providing assistance to countries in strengthening trauma care and mass casualty management systems

3. Health Systems: Bridging the prevention and treatment gaps, and integrating management of chronic conditions, nutrition services, and mental health into primary healthcare, including prevention and community-based rehabilitation

4. Information and Knowledge: Devising guidelines on evidence-based interventions for health promotion and risk reduction

5. Partnerships: promote partnerships for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases, nutritional deficiencies, mental and substance use disorders, violence and injuries, and disabilities.

6. Performance: Monitor noncommunicable diseases, nutritional deficiencies, mental and substance use disorders, violence and injuries, and disabilities, and their determinants and to evaluate progress at the national, regional and global levels.

In honor of WorldHealthDay, America's Charities is celebrating our member charities whose programs and health care services ensure that everyone, everywhere, can realize the right to good health.

Click on the nonprofit's name to learn more about what they do.

AIDS Fund

Alzheimer's Disease Research (BrightFocus Foundation)

Alzheimer's - Insight Memory Care Center

American Red Cross Serving Central Texas

Breast Cancer Coalition

Capital Caring

CMT Research Foundation

Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, Inc.

Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation

FNIH (Foundation for the National Institutes of Health)

Hope Connections for Cancer Support

International Planned Parenthood Federation, Western Hemisphere Region

Melanoma Research Alliance

The Marfan Foundation

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Montgomery Hospice, Inc.

Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation

National Down Syndrome Society

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Ronald McDonald House Charities®

The Caring Foundation of Texas

The Children's Inn At NIH

YMCA of Metropolitan Washington

On April 7th and all year round through workplace giving, we encourage you to:

Join us in celebrating World Health Day! Follow us on Twitter and Facebook as we share how our members' specific programs and impact.

One of the most cost-efficient ways you can support these nonprofits is to donate to them via payroll deduction through your employer's workplace giving program (Don't have a program? Click here to have your employer contact our team.) Click on each charity's name above to learn more about their work, and to make a donation now!

