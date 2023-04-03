San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - nOps continues to revolutionize the AWS cloud management space with the launch of three new innovative features. These features are set to transform the way organizations monitor and manage their AWS infrastructure, further cementing nOps as the go-to platform for AWS users.

As the world continues to embrace cloud computing, more and more companies are turning to AWS to manage their IT infrastructure. But it can be challenging for businesses to optimize their AWS usage, ensure security, and maintain compliance even when AWS offers a robust set of tools for managing cloud resources.

That's where nOps comes in, an AWS management platform designed to help enterprises address these challenges and maximize the value of their cloud investment. And their penchant for innovation has led to the addition of three unique features to add more value to AWS users.

nOps Commitment Management: RI Utilization

One of the newest features nOps has announced is the Reserved Instance (RI) utilization tracking in their Commitment Management feature. With the new RI utilization feature, nOps automatically tracks the usage of RIs across an organization's AWS accounts and provides comprehensive reports on RI usage, including underutilized and unused RIs. This allows customers to identify RI opportunities and take corrective actions to ensure RI utilization is optimized to the fullest.

The feature also enables customers to see RI utilization over time and forecast RI usage in the future, giving them greater control over their cloud spending.

nOps Commitment Management already helps customers optimize their AWS spending by providing visibility into their overall AWS usage and spending, as well as recommendations for optimizing costs. The addition of RI utilization tracking further enhances the platform's cost optimization capabilities.

nSwitch: Scheduling Your Idle EKS Clusters Idle Time

The cloud management platform also now offers support for scheduling idle time for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters using its nSwitch feature. With this new feature, businesses can efficiently manage their cloud resources and reduce their costs by automatically shutting down idle EKS clusters during non-business hours.

The nSwitch feature enables users to set the idle time for their EKS clusters and configure the schedule to match their specific requirements. Users can also automate the entire process using AWS Lambda and CloudFormation, making it easier to manage and implement. This new feature is particularly useful for organizations that use EKS clusters for development and testing purposes, as well as for businesses that experience low-traffic periods, such as weekends or holidays.

With the ability to schedule idle times for EKS clusters, businesses can significantly reduce their AWS bills while ensuring that their clusters are always available when needed.

This feature is the latest addition to nOps' suite of cloud management tools, aimed at providing businesses with greater control and visibility over their AWS infrastructure while optimizing their cloud usage and costs.

nOps Business Context: Allocate Each Dollar of Your AWS Bill

The Business Context feature has its way of revolutionizing the way businesses allocate their AWS bill. With nOps Business Contexts, every single dollar of businesses' AWS bill can be allocated to specific business units, applications, and projects, giving them complete visibility and control over their cloud spending. This feature allows businesses to effectively manage their cloud costs, optimize their cloud usage, and make data-driven decisions about their AWS infrastructure to make sure that every dollar is being spent wisely.

With Business Contexts, users can create customized categories and tags to track their spending and gain insights into their usage patterns. They can also assign costs to specific teams or business units and set up notifications to alert them when costs exceed certain thresholds. This level of granular detail allows users to make data-driven decisions about their AWS spending and optimize their resources for maximum efficiency.

The feature also includes a report builder that enables users to generate custom reports based on their specific business needs. This report builder allows users to visualize their AWS spending and analyze trends over time, making it easier to identify opportunities for optimization and cost savings.

The demand for AWS management platforms will continue to grow as businesses continue to embrace cloud computing. Fortunately, nOps has emerged as the go-to platform for managing and optimizing AWS environments.

About nOps:

nOps is revolutionizing cloud management by providing real-time visibility into AWS resources and enabling businesses to optimize their cloud usage while ensuring security, compliance, and cost efficiency. Their platform provides real-time visibility into AWS resources, enabling businesses to identify areas for optimization and automate compliance checks. nOps is the trusted partner for businesses looking to optimize their AWS usage and achieve their cloud goals faster and more efficiently.

