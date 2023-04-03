Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Plan of Merger with DYNAMAXX International LTD

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: "FAGI") operating in the health and nutraceutical space, as part of its plan to build organically and buy strategically, announces it has entered into a plan of merger with DYNAMAXX International LTD ("DYNAMAXX"). DYNAMAXX is a holding company operating in the direct selling channel with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DYNAMAXX was founded in 2009 by Jay Archer, and has expanded globally since that time with two leading products LIGHTS ON and LIGHTS OFF.

LIGHTS ON is a daytime powdered drink that contains a synergistic blend of Glucosamine HCL (known to help joint mobility), extraordinary botanicals, and vitamins with multiple benefits. LIGHTS ON, improves focus, concentration, clarity, and performance with smooth long-lasting energy. LIGHTS OFF is a nighttime powdered drink that supports deep relaxation, followed by restful, restorative sleep without waking up groggy or sluggish. LIGHTS OFF relaxes and rejuvenates your body while you sleep, aiding in healthy weight loss. When creating LIGHTS ON and LIGHTS OFF, DYNAMAXX owner, Jay Archer, combined the power of multiple supplements in only two products, ensuring cost efficiency, ease of use, and maximum effectiveness.

DYNAMAXX is one of the first companies to address diet while you sleep. The increase of stress and anxiety in our daily lives often leads to weight gain due to cortisol build up which is intensified when you have a lack of sleep, that is why sleep is an essential part of sustainable weight loss. These revolutionary products are changing the health and weight loss arena.

In 2018 DYNAMAXX launched its sister company, GEMINI Network, and their flagship patented technology CBD Hemp Oil, REMEDY, with a version for humans and pets. The company's products are designed to promote weight loss, boost energy levels, and support overall wellness.

In addition to having a world class supplement product line, DYNAMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products or customers who want to start their own business. Both companies offer training, support to their distributors, and have a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunities. The merger with FAGI will provide an opportunity to support the future growth of DYNAMAXX, allow for cost savings through vertical integration, and will continually improve old and introduce new product formulas using good manufacturing practices and the highest quality ingredients.

"We are excited about a merger with FAGI. The additional resources that FAGI provides through customer service, business development, support, and integrated manufacturing will allow for immediate growth" said Jay Archer, CEO of DYNAMAXX." DYNAMAXX has always had the mission to change people's lives with quality healthcare supplements. I am excited to join FAGI as an executive and board member to work with FAGI on their business plan to roll up strategic companies; the timing could not be better. I am also excited about introducing the EBO2 protocol to the DYNAMAXX family."

"The merger with DYNAMAXX strategically adds a new distribution channel for our wide array of nutritional supplements," said Bill Heneghan COO of Full Alliance Group, Inc. "DYNAMAXX has been a client of Bio Lab Naturals for several years and it is a perfect fit to our model of acquiring strategic companies; it will allow for vertical integration, provide additional sales channels for our existing product line, and will pave the way for our future growth. FAGI, is excited to add Jay to our Management team and our Board of Directors."

Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through joint ventures, partnerships, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements and by adding diversity to its in-house product line.

FAGI is finalizing due diligence and expects to have the merger completed in April 2023.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact: Ryan Gresham CEO or Bill Heneghan COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Email: ir@fullalliance-group.com

Phone: (800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

