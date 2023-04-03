GoDaddy: The 5-9 Series: Victor Gomez

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / GoDaddy

What does work-life balance mean for you?

Work-life balance means finding a happy medium - feeling fulfilled (but not overwhelmed) by your job, spending time with your family, and doing the things you love. Often times, it's a balancing act, as you don't want one aspect of your life to suffer for another. It's important for me to find that place where you can get the most of all three at the same time.

How does GoDaddy help with this?

The culture at GoDaddy places such a high priority on our personal well-being. In the past five years, I can't think of one time where I had to miss out on one of my kids' performances for the sake of work or couldn't take time when needed to take care of sick kids or family members. At GoDaddy, not only can I take the time off, but I don't feel guilty about it upon my return. There's also been a strong push to make sure that my leadership has visibility on my workload. This is to make sure that I am not being overworked or overburdened. In instances where I feel like there is too much work, we go back to the drawing board to see how we can reallocate things to avoid burnout.

How do you wind down after work?

After work hours, my dad duties pick up, including (but not limited to): picking up the kids, making them snacks, driving my daughter to gymnastics, making dinner, and then bedtime. Once those duties are done, I typically relax by either playing video games with my daughter or spending time with my wife, talking about our day, or strategizing on our side business.

What's one thing you do to recharge your batteries?

Ironically enough, one of the things that recharges my battery is working more! To provide a bit more context, my wife and I have a 3D printing side business called Mage Gear. We typically attend event or shows on the weekends. Time spent working with her on the products or talking to customers really motivates me!

What does a perfect evening or '5-9' look like for you?

For me, the perfect 5 to 9 would be making dinner for the family, hanging out with our kids before their bedtime routine, spending time catching up on the day with my wife, and then grabbing a bowl of mint chocolate ice cream while I work on other projects!

Who is Victor outside of being a Program Manager ?

Well, I like to joke around that my hobby is collecting hobbies. I am a huge nerd both in fantasy and in tech. I'm an avid Dungeon and Dragons player and play weekly with a long term group. My wife and I have been running our 3D printing company for five years, now. And most recently, I joined some friends from the gaming community to help form a group called Phoenix RPGS . We're a local charity with the goal of helping enrich the Tabletop Roleplaying Game scene in Arizona.

