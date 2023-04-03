Anzeige
03.04.2023 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Idogen AB receives observation status (201/23)

Today, April 3, 2023, Idogen AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company's cash is estimated to last until the end of June
2023. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Idogen AB (IDOGEN, ISIN code SE0014428561, order book ID 197058) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
