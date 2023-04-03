Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Idogen AB receives observation status (201/23)

Today, April 3, 2023, Idogen AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's cash is estimated to last until the end of June 2023. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Idogen AB (IDOGEN, ISIN code SE0014428561, order book ID 197058) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.