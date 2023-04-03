Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Fanboys Marketplace, DFW's destination for one of kind pop culture gifts, vintage toys, Funko Pops, Comics and other collectibles, has been approved to offer shares in the company through a Regulation A equity crowdfunding campaign by the SEC.

Customers, fans, collectors, as well as investors, can now buy into Fanboys Marketplaces' capital and take part in the company's growth. All transactions are moderated by the SEC and are controlled via an online portal. For more information about Fanboys Marketplace shares, buying shares, and investment opportunities. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened 3 new locations across the D/FW metroplex. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth's West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

