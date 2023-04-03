Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Annual Report & Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Annual Report & Notice of AGM 03-Apr-2023 / 16:00 GMT/BST

3 April 2023

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company"), today announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Report and Accounts"), and a notice convening the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the " AGM"), have been posted to shareholders.

The Report and Accounts (in ESEF-compliant and PDF formats) together with the notice of AGM are available for inspection on the Company's website: https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023 and have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing. The Report and Accounts are also available to view directly by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday 4 May 2023 at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Docklands, Dublin, D02 CK38, Ireland.

The Company has today also released its Annual ESG Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "ESG Report"), which is available to view on the Company's website: www.i-res.ie. The ESG Report forms part of I-RES' 2022 annual disclosure and presents the impacts of our activities during the year ended 31 December 2022.

For further information please contact:

For Company Secretary: companysecretary@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0)87 4438456

For Investor Relations: investors@iresreit.ie

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0)86 401 5250

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie.

Attachment File: IRES 2022 Annual Report

