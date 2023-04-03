The software developer Axelor strengthens its presence in the North American market with the opening of a new office in Toronto. The Canadian branch of the company already has six employees on site. To aid their growth in North America, the company is seeking experienced ERP and low-code integration partners to expand its global partner network.

Axelor is a French software developer offering an open source and low-code platform, with an integrated ERP and BPM for both large enterprises and SMEs. After achieving strong growth in 2022 as well as raising €10M in capital in June the company continues its international development.

Responding to market demand across the Atlantic

Already present in India and Morocco, the company is opening an office and setting up a dedicated team in Toronto, Canada in the first quarter of 2023.

"Today, we are proud to announce the opening of our new offices in Toronto where a team of six, including two expatriates, are already located. This decision is a result of the very strong demand coming from the North American market. It was therefore important to have a localized team available," explains Laith Jubair, Managing Director at Axelor.

Today, Axelor is part of the French Tech network in North America, which supports them at their new location. The company also has a strong network of more than 50 integration partners in France and abroad. The Canadian division intends to build on this strategy by seeking out new ERP and BPM integration partners.

About Axelor:

Geographic location: Head office in France three subsidiaries: Canada, Morocco, and India.

Employees: 150, including more than 80 in France.

Customer references: ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrup, Citel, SD Services, Stellantis, Sorégies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cdiscount, and many more.

Member of French Tech.

Champion of the Systematic 2022 hub.

Publisher of a hybrid Open Source platform that is dedicated to business applications and combines a Low-code/No-code BPM, with more than thirty business applications. These applications include modulus such as ERP, CRM, Sales Management, HR, Inventory, Production, Project management, Accounting, etc. The platform is deployed in several sectors of activity: industries, ministries, service companies, consulting firms, training organizations, etc.

For more information: https://axelor.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230401005008/en/

Contacts:

Hortense Fanouillaire

Director global business development

h.fanouillaire@axelor.com