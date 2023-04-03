Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the last three batches of assay results of historic core samples from its Porvenir tin-zinc-silver (Sn-Zn-Ag) Project (the "Project"), located in the west-central region of Bolivia, 65 kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Oruro. The highlight results were received from hole PV-44 with an intercept of 58.25 meters ("m") grading 0.22% tin, 1.22% zinc, and 9.6 g/t silver totaling 130.1 g/t AgEq.

As previously reported in the news release dated August 31, 2022, the Company has the rights to acquire a 100% interest of the Porvenir Project. The Property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by the Japanese mining company Dowa Metals and Mining Company ("Dowa") from 2007 to 2011. In total, Dowa completed 88 diamond drill holes, totaling approximately 25,000 m of core, based on the data acquired by the Company from an independent source. However, only 918 m of core had been sampled and assayed by Dowa and only x meters of historic core was available for inspection and re-assaying by the Company.

Samples were collected from the available historic core, and the newly received assays indicate that the mineralization is more extensive down-hole compared with the mineralization revealed by the historic assays. From October to December 2022, over 1,300 m of historic core from 37 holes have been recovered, relogged and sent for assay, including 1,391 samples. All the assay results have been received, and 712 results have been previously reported (see news release dated March 2, 2023).

Mr. Gordon Neal, CEO of the Company, stated, "The results of our sampling and assaying program continue to provide encouraging results. Tincorp's results show tin mineralization is more extensive in each hole sampled and closely correlates with the historic assays completed by Dowa."

PV-44 has a total hole length of 310.5 m, 68.7 m of core has been recovered and assayed, including the intervals between 208.5 m to 217.5 m and 229.8 m to 289.5 m. Nearly all the recovered core are mineralized. Intervals of high-grade Sn are composed of patches of sulfide (pyrrhotite-sphalerite-pyrite) hosted in bleached sandstone. The new assays revealed a 58.25 m wide continuously mineralized interval grading 0.22% Sn and 1.22% Zn, which includes a 15.50 m high-grade interval grading 0.52% Sn and 1.22% Zn. Another 5.50 m wide mineralized interval has also been revealed in the hole, which has a grade at 0.16 % Sn and 1.22 % Zn.

Table 1. Composited assay results for hole PV-44

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Zn % Ag g/t AgEq g/t PV-44 212.00 217.50 5.50 0.16 1.22 12.4 112.6 PV-44 229.80 288.05 58.25 0.22 1.22 9.6 130.1 Incl. 247.50 263.00 15.50 0.52 1.22 10.3 232.4

Notes:

Drill intercepts are core lengths, and grades are length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown at this time. Silver equivalent [AgEq] is used for illustrative purposes only, to express the combined value of tin, zinc and silver as a grade of silver. AgEq was calculated using US$0.77 per gram of silver, US$2,906 per ton of zinc and US$26,075 per ton of tin. As of March 31, 2023.

Other noted mineralized intervals are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Composited assay results of other noted mineralized intervals

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Zn % Ag g/t AgEq g/t PV-07 116.50 124.80 8.30 0.53 1.75 38.0 283.5 PV-18 215.70 222.20 6.50 0.58 1.34 7.7 254.7 PV-21 214.30 226.60 12.30 0.13 4.67 10.9 231.2 PV-37 272.90 281.00 8.10 0.09 1.75 4.5 101.0 PV-42 282.80 297.50 14.70 0.11 1.22 5.8 89.1 PV-59 119.20 135.60 16.40 0.16 0.94 7.2 96.9 PV-59 155.95 171.95 16.00 0.20 0.55 4.7 93.2 PV-59 178.05 187.60 9.55 0.15 2.67 8.6 160.2

Notes:

Drill intercepts are core lengths, and grades are length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown at this time. Silver equivalent [AgEq] is used for illustrative purposes only, to express the combined value of tin, zinc and silver as a grade of silver. AgEq was calculated using US$0.77 per gram of silver, US$2,906 per ton of zinc and US$26,075 per ton of tin. As of March 31, 2023.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Dowa assays were on ¼ core. Tincorp resampled remaining, available ¼ core for direct comparison. On unsampled Dowa core, Tincorp used ½ core - all of which were obtained with a diamond-impregnated core saw.

All Porvenir core samples were collected by staff geologists and were shipped in securely sealed bags by Company staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Bolivia Ltd., in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Peru laboratory in Lima - Peru for geochemical analysis.

The global quality program includes internal and external inter-laboratory test programs and regularly scheduled internal audits that meet all requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. The ISO 17025 Accreditation certifies that a laboratory has an acceptable quality management system in place, and it has the ability and competence to provide testing and calibration results. All samples are prepared using the following ALS codes: PREP-31; analyzed by ME-MS41 - multi-elemental by aqua regia - ICP-MS - Ultra Trace Levels; for tin: Sn-XRF15B: Fusion Lithium Metaborate - XRF termination. For over limits, digestion in aqua regia is used and finalization by ICP-AES (OG 46 series).

Two types of certified reference materials (CRM standards) were inserted: one from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. and another from OREAS - Ore Research & Exploration P/L; additionally, other control samples and duplicate samples were inserted into normal sequences of drill core samples before sending to the laboratory for preparation and analysis. Overall, the overall ratio of QAQC samples to normal drill core samples submitted was 1 to 10.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, independent consultant geologist who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The qualified person has visited the Porvenir property and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160994