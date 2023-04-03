China sold the most heat pumps in the world in 2022, but Europe recorded the highest growth in overall sales, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). It says Italy, France, and Germany accounted for almost half of all sales in Europe, and notes that air-to-water heat pumps were the most popular technology.Global sales of heat pumps rose by 11% year on year in 2022, according to a new study by the IEA. Heat pumps cover around 10% of heating needs in buildings today, when they are used as a main heating device, said the agency. "This corresponds to over 100 million households, meaning ...

