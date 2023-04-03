Anzeige
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
15:03 Uhr
1,636 Euro
+0,076
+4,87 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Apr-2023 / 16:37 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 31 March 2023 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP') and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to PDMRs as set out below.

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 135.24 pence, being the average of the closing market prices of the Company's Shares on the five dealing days immediately preceding the Grant Date. 

Number of  Option 
                    Price 
Award     PDMR    Shares 
 
              under option 
DABP      David Wood 8,158    nil 
DABP      Mark George 2,534    nil 
LTIP      David Wood 682,802   nil 
LTIP      Mark George 432,564   nil

The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2026.

The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2026 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the normal vesting date (or, where Shares under an option are subject to a holding period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the holding period or the date of exercise of the option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Forms 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the 
                         Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                         Price(s)            Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                         DABP 8,158 
                         GBP1.3524 
                                         LTIP 682,802 
       Aggregated information 
 
                         Aggregate         Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume         Price           Volume  Total 
 
       -Price               GBP1.3524          690,960  GBP934,454.30 
e)      Date of the transaction      31 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction      XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              Mark George 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial    Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the 
                         Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
                         Price(s)            Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                         DABP 2,534 
                         GBP1.3524 
                                         LTIP 432,564 
       Aggregated information 
 
                         Aggregate         Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume         Price           Volume  Total 
 
       -Price               GBP1.3524          435,098  GBP588,426.54 
e)      Date of the transaction      31 March 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction      XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234619 
EQS News ID:  1600105 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
