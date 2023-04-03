Brick Media Group LLC: Tampa-Based Brick Media Makes Four-Day Workweek Permanent

Social Media Management Company Prioritizes Employee Well-Being, Gains Media Attention and Sparks National Conversation on the Future of Work

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Brick Media, a Tampa-based social media management company, is making headlines with its recent announcement about making the four-day workweek a permanent part of its thriving business model. The decision is a reflection of the company's commitment to improving the lives of its employees and promoting work-life balance, which has become an increasingly important consideration for businesses across the country.

"The four-day workweek has been an overwhelming success for us, and we're thrilled to make it a permanent part of our business model," said Jake Kurtz, CEO of Brick Media. "We believe that promoting a healthy work-life balance is not only beneficial for our employees but also for our clients, as it allows our team to be refreshed and energized when working on their projects."

The attention generated by Brick Media's announcement has been significant, with media outlets such as the Tampa Bay Times and WFLA, an NBC-affiliated television station, covering the story in print, online, and through in-person studio interviews. The Tampa Bay Times is the largest newspaper in Florida and has won numerous awards for its investigative reporting and journalistic excellence. WFLA is a leading television station in the Tampa Bay area and is affiliated with NBC, one of the largest and most respected media organizations in the world. Their coverage of the Brick Media story has helped to bring attention to the significance of the company's decision and its impact on the professional services industry.

Being featured in these outlets speaks to Brick Media's growing reputation and its impact on many businesses considering a similar change. The media attention has also helped to spark a larger conversation about the future of work and how businesses can create better work environments for their employees.

"Promoting work-life balance and creating a supportive work environment is a priority for us at Brick Media, and we hope that our decision will inspire other businesses to prioritize their employees' well-being as well," Kurtz added.

Brick Media is at the forefront of this conversation and is happy to provide insights and interviews on this subject to media outlets covering the four-day workweek. As more companies look for ways to improve the lives of their employees, it's possible that we'll see a shift towards a four-day workweek become more widespread.

The decision to make the four-day workweek permanent is a significant milestone for Brick Media, and it underscores the company's commitment to innovation and employee well-being. The attention generated by the announcement is a testament to the company's success and the potential for a wider shift towards a better work-life balance across many industries, both domestically and internationally.

With Brick Media leading the charge, it's clear that the company is not afraid to think outside the box and find innovative ways to improve the lives of its employees while providing exceptional service to its clients. As the conversation continues to grow, it's exciting to think about the possibilities that lie ahead for businesses worldwide.

About Brick Media:

Brick Media is an award-winning Tampa-based social media management agency dedicated to helping brands stay relevant in the evolving digital space with social media management services, media planning, and buying.

