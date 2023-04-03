TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

3 APRIL 2023

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 17 March 2023 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 21,125,646 5,261 1,879,853 178,417 2 21,114,215 5,261 1,891,284 178,417 Extraordinary

Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 3 18,384,534 5,261 1,917,278 2,882,104 4 18,384,534 5,261 1,917,278 2,882,104

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Extraordinary Resolutions were as follows:

Extraordinary Resolution 3 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue (or sell from treasury), to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to allot and issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1 of the Articles) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred in resolution 1 above, as if the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles in respect of such equity securities did not apply to any such allotment and issuance, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i) expires on the earlier of the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the date falling 15 months from the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii) shall be limited to the allotment and issuance of equity securities up to a maximum aggregate amount of 24,376,351 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company, being 10% of the Company's Shares in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document.

Extraordinary Resolution 4- Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

THAT, conditional on extraordinary resolution 3 above having been passed, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by extraordinary resolution 3 above, to allot and issue (or sell from treasury), to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert and make offers or agreements to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities (as detailed in Article 6.1 of the Articles) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred in resolution 2 above, as if the pre-emption rights contained in the Articles in respect of such equity securities did not apply to any such allotment and issuance, provided that this power shall be limited so that it:

(i) expires on the earlier of the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the date which is 15 months from the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(ii) shall be limited to the allotment and issuance of additional equity securities up to a maximum aggregate amount of 24,376,351 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company, being 10% of the Company's Shares in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

