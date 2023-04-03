Tata Consultancy Services: North American Students Aged 6 Through 18 Invited To Submit Digital Innovations That Support Gender Equality

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / In partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Team, Tata Consultancy Services' goIT Monthly Challenge for March is honoring and supporting women through a focus on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The goIT Monthly Challenge is a recurring opportunity for classrooms or individual students to directly engage in helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by developing a digital innovation. The program's primary goal is to increase interest in STEM and computer science among students under the age of 18 in underserved communities around the world and provide them with information and mentoring that could create a path to a meaningful career.

This month, TCS and Jaguar TCS Racing are seeking innovations directly related to achieving UN SDG 5, gender equality. Students are asked to develop and present a proposal for an app or other digital tool that could address related issues. Innovations could employ features and tools that could help empower women and girls by opening doors to leadership, learning and opportunity - or by helping close doors on discrimination and other obstacles that hold women and girls back.

Students can enter as individuals, as a team of students, or as an entire class until March 31, 2023. To get their ideas flowing, they can visit the United Nations SDG 5 information pages to learn about the issue and its specific challenges. Brainstorming and conducting research into available technologies can also help. Students are not required to create an app, just to present a detailed prototype or description which explains how it would address this critical issue. U.S. and Canadian students are welcome to participate in the TCS North America goIT Monthly Challenge by visiting http://on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG .

TCS' Go Innovate Together (goIT) program is a digital innovation and career-readiness program for students under the age of 18. Through curriculum development, innovation exploration, inspirational challenges, local, regional and global competitions and more, goIT empowers students with skills and practice and provides mentorship to prepare them for careers of the future. With over a decade of success and a footprint of 42 countries, goIT has now exceeded a direct student impact of more than 130,000 students and led to the design of more than 40,000 tech-for-good digital innovation prototypes by young innovators. Learn more at https://tcsempowers.tcsapps.com/amer/goIT .

