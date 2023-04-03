Press Release: Medigene enters Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute to evaluate the use of Medigene's proprietary T cell receptors in novel cell constructs

Martinsried/Munich, April 3, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) will collaborate to evaluate the potential of Medigene's proprietary T cell receptors (TCRs) to be used in new cell constructs for the treatment of solid tumors. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health.

"We are very pleased to begin this joint collaboration with the Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Biology of the Center for Cancer Research at the NCI, headed by Dr. Lawrence Samelson," said Professor Dolores Schendel, Chief Scientific Officer at Medigene. "Dr. Samelson's expertise in T cell signaling and T cell exhaustion is very important for understanding the deficits in immune responses directed against solid tumors and how they might be mitigated. Medigene shares this common interest in finding new pathways to best mobilize and maintain critical functions of specialized killer cells to fight cancer. Through this collaboration we will expand the range of tools and technologies in our end-to-end technology platform and expect that this could lead to multiple immune cell types contributing to antitumor immune activity."

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene's TCR-T Therapy Platform

Medigene's immunotherapies help activate the patient's own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene's end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2SeventyBio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform's assets & technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene(R) is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

