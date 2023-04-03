Conference brings together industry leaders to address trends, innovations, and technology advances to safeguard global supply chains against unpredictable disruptions

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today commences its client conference, e2open Connect European Summit 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. The exclusive event provides logistics, global trade, and commerce professionals from the world's premier companies an opportunity to glean insights from peers and across the supply chain space and to learn in-depth about e2open's applications.

"E2open's Connect conference is our flagship client event in Europe, where we get to spend time face-to-face with our clients and provide a forum for our connected community of peers, partners, and experts to share innovative ideas," said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. "Collaboration is essential to supply chains today. Connect Europe is an opportunity not only to listen and understand the needs of our clients but also to discuss the key issues impacting companies today, and the measures they are taking to future-proof their supply chains."

The conference features keynote speakers Knut Alicke and Radu Palamariu, authors of From Source to Sold, and Maria Villablanca, co-founder and CEO of The Future Insights Network. Participants can also attend expert panel discussions and breakout sessions on supply chain topics including global trade, logistics, planning, and supply, all of which take a deep dive into industry trends and offer insights into how organizations such as Renault, ABInBev, Rangel, Infineon, and The Landmark Group are addressing major opportunities and challenges impacting their businesses.

E2open partners, NMB Solutions, Shippeo, and Surge are among the sponsors of e2open Connect Europe. Attendees can visit the e2open Experience Zone to speak with solution experts and demo innovative applications across the connected supply chain software platform, designed to help clients continue their digital supply chain transformation journeys.

For more information, visit https://europeconnect.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and "Moving as one." are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005842/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Relations Contact:

Dusty Buell

dusty.buell@e2open.com

investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com