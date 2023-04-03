Cadence Design Systems: Cadence ESG Report-Sustainable by Design

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems

Cadence has released the Cadence® 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report where we go in-depth on our strategy and impact across topics of environmental sustainability, social impact and ethical governance initiatives worldwide. The report highlights progress towards our goals and targets, sustainable innovation advancements, our alignment to global reporting standards, and shares a look at our One-Team culture in action.

We're excited about the progress we've made in 2022 across ESG and continue to work towards our targets and goals. We're focused on our full value chain to achieve Net-Zero by 2040, we formally committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, and achieved CarbonNeutral® company certification across our global operations.

Our technology enables sustainable innovation advancements. We highlight business growth through products and key strategic acquisitions, which we expect to be drivers of future growth and enable the next wave of sustainable innovation. We've showcased how several of our customers use Cadence technology to design sustainable innovation that optimizes the power, space, and energy needs of end products for the most dynamic market applications.

In the 2022 ESG report, we speak to how we are actively participating in some of the most important challenges of our time including topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); access to STEM education; and open, fair, and ethical workplaces and supply chains.

