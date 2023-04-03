Regulatory News:

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, announces that it has bought back on March 24th, 2023, 51,282 of its shares.

FDE initiated the implementation of the share buyback program in accordance with its announcement made on January 30th, 2023 and the delegation of authority adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of November 30th, 2022 (press release dated on January 30th 2023).

This buy-back took place over the counter and represents an envelope of €2 million at an average price of €39 per share. Compared to the average closing price of the stock for the 20 days preceding March 24th, 2023 (i.e. a price of €40.2), the price per share in the context of this share buyback implies a discount of 2.97%

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer Name Issuer ID Transaction Date Financial instrument ID Total daily volume (# of shares) Daily VWAP of purchased shares Market FDE SA 969500R4CLSQFTYYI535 24-03-23 FR0013451333 51 282 39 MIC code (ISO 10383)

Following this operation, FDE holds 0.99% of its capital (excluding its own shares held under the liquidity contract).

This transaction is fully financed with available cash and will not affect the financial capacity of the group, still focused on the implementation of its various organic and external growth projects.

FDE reiterates its FYE 2026 objectives of annualized revenues exceeding EUR 100 million with an EBITDA reaching over EUR 50 million, combined with 10 million tons of CO2eq emissions avoided per annum.

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy group, specialized in the implementation of local energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.

