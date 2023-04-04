Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2023 | 00:02
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Trevor Noah, Melinda French Gates, Samantha Power Among Featured Speakers for the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / There is still time to register for the 2023 Global Inclusive Growth Summit livestream on April 13!

The 2023 Summit-presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and The Aspen Institute, with our media partner Devex, will feature a dynamic and diverse group of global leaders, innovators and game-changers to shine a spotlight on innovative solutions to build an inclusive and sustainable economy for everyone, everywhere.

Featured speakers include:

  • Trevor Noah; Comedian, Best-Selling Author, Producer & Philanthropist
  • Melinda French Gates; Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • Samantha Power; Administrator, USAID
  • Ade Adepitan; TV Presenter, Paralympic Medalist, Journalist, BBC
  • Michael Miebach; CEO, Mastercard
  • Lilly Singh; Founder, Unicorn Island Fund

And many more!

Check out our full speaker lineup and register today.

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

The Aspen Institute
The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

Devex
Devex is the world's leading independent news organization covering global development. Devex journalists deliver insider reporting from front lines of the fight to achieve the SDGs-driving the most important debates, providing the most critical analysis, and backing it all up with the events, career information, and funding opportunities professionals require. To keep up to date with the must-read global development coverage, join their global community.

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747409/Trevor-Noah-Melinda-French-Gates-Samantha-Power-Among-Featured-Speakers-for-the-2023-Global-Inclusive-Growth-Summit

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
