Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Lithosphere has announced the introduction of deep neural networks (DNNs) for its smart contract ecosystem. This marks the first time DNNs will be integrated into a blockchain-based platform, offering significant potential benefits for decentralized finance (DeFi) and numerous other applications.

Smart contracts have become increasingly popular in recent years, with the ability to automate transactions and reduce the need for intermediaries. However, the intelligence of these contracts has been limited by the nature of the code that runs them. By incorporating DNNs into the code, Lithosphere's smart contracts will have the ability to "think" and make decisions based on input data.

This integration of DNNs will enable smart contracts to identify patterns and relationships in data that would be difficult for humans to detect. This is particularly relevant in the DeFi space, where abnormal token price movements could be detected and flagged as part of a potential flash-loan attack. Additionally, a DAO could use the DNNs to trade tokens automatically, using reinforcement learning to continually improve its decision-making.





Joel Kasr, Lithosphere's creator, stated, "We believe that the integration of DNNs into our smart contract ecosystem has the potential to revolutionize the crypto industry. By making our contracts more intelligent, we can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of transactions, while also reducing the risk of fraud and other security threats."

The integration of DNNs into Lithosphere's smart contracts will be a significant step forward for the crypto industry at large.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. KaJ Labs is driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

