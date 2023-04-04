Phonak Slim Lumity Hearing Aid Redefines Performance and Style to Boost User Confidence

New Roger On and CROS Paradise compatibility with myPhonak app also announced

STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces Phonak Slim Lumity, a unique and modern design to make people feel more confident wearing hearing aids. The new Slim is unique, elegant, fully connected, and powered by Phonak's next-generation Lumity platform, offering wearers the perfect combination of style and hearing performance.

Key design features:

Sleek and unique design to meet the modern hearing aid wearer's style and comfort

Unique left and right fittings that follow the natural contour of the head

Four unique versions with two-tone colors

Key technological features of the Lumity platform:

Universal Bluetooth® connectivity, hands-free calling, and Tap Control for enhanced functionality

Activity tracking including steps, wearing time and goal setting

SmartSpeech Technology helps improve speech understanding in noisy environments 1,2,3,4

Speech Enhancer reduces listening effort by up to 20% for communication over distance 5 * and provides 23% better speech intelligibility for speech over distance 5 **

Designed to be different

Phonak Slim is designed with the modern hearing aid wearer's lifestyle and comfort in mind. With a distinct left and right design, the hearing aids feature a unique seven-degree angle for a contoured fit behind the ear, even for those who wear glasses. Slim Lumity is offered exclusively in four two-tone colors including Sandalwood, Silver, Graphite and Copper - all paired with Black. For enhanced ease of use, a push button provides instant access to a variety of personalization and connectivity options.

With its sleek and stylish design, Phonak Slim aims to embrace those who have been reluctant to use hearing aids because of how they look, or how they make them feel. In fact, research has shown that 60% of people say Phonak Slim would make them feel more confident wearing hearing aids, and more than half of people reported that Phonak Slim would improve the overall appeal of wearing hearing aids.6

"At Phonak, we believe that your hearing aids should allow you to express your unique style and individual personality to its fullest extent," said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak. "With the perfect combination of style and hearing performance, Phonak Slim Lumity perfectly embodies the lifestyle of modern hearing aid wearers while also boosting their confidence. By making it available on our latest Lumity platform, we're also ensuring that Slim wearers have access to our most advanced technology, to hear better in noise, in challenging situations1,2,3,4 and over distance in quiet situations5."

New Roger On: the third ear to complement your lifestyle

Roger is an intelligent wireless technology that transmits speech directly to hearing aids or cochlear implants, helping to overcome distance and noise. New Roger On builds on the original, award-winning Roger On remote microphone with new features. With the new Headset Mode, Roger On replaces the function of computer's microphone. This way, Roger On can now be used as a headset for online calls, allowing two-way voice streaming when connected to a computer via USB cable.

CROS Paradise wearers can now connect to the myPhonak app

The latest update to the myPhonak app now includes support for CROS Paradise (P) wearers. This highly anticipated update gives CROS P wearers enhanced connectivity by allowing them to conveniently control their CROS P systems via any smartphone. This includes the ability to adjust volume and Bluetooth streaming sessions, add or change programs, participate in Remote Support sessions, and more.

Phonak Slim Lumity will be available in 90 and 70 performance levels to licensed hearing care professionals in select markets as of April 25, 2023. New Roger On will be available as of June 5, 2023. Finally, the myPhonak app is now available and supports CROS P wearers worldwide.

For more information and to find a local hearing care professional, visit www.phonak.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

