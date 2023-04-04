Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023

04.04.2023 | 08:34
Sampo plc: Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2022

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 4 April 2023 at 9:30 am

Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2022

Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2022 at www.sampo.com/year2022.

The Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Sampo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition to the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2022 are available at the same address:

  • Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
  • Risk Management Report
  • Corporate Governance Statement
  • Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum
  • Sustainability Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

Sampo will publish non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The Sustainability Report, including the EU Taxonomy disclosures, will be published in May 2023. Sampo will also publish its Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2023.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachments

  • 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd6e54b2-d23f-415d-a0bb-985cc5029ff4)
  • Sampo's Board of Directors Report and Financial Statements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36911f3f-8611-49c6-a488-f210a1db9a58)
  • Sampo's Corporate Governance Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/934ad438-ae9a-4b1f-9e9d-3ad6e876c907)
  • Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/176badfb-f9a8-46a3-a2f7-19a470a4e09f)

